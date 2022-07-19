UPDATE: 48-year-old Jerry Hodges killed in Riverside by hit-and-run driver

RIVERSIDE, CA (July 18, 2022) – Jerry Hodges, 48, of Riverside, was on his bicycle when he was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Riverside caused by a driver who was later arrested on suspicion of DUI, authorities said today.

Police and fire personnel responded to the area of Indiana Avenue and La Sierra Avenue around 10 p.m. Saturday to reports of a hit-and-run involving a vehicle and a bicycle, according to Sgt. Ryan Taack of the Riverside Police Department.

A 2001 silver Honda Accord was going eastbound on Indiana Avenue, where the bicyclist was crossing, according to Taack. The driver, identified only as a 40-year-old man from Corona, struck Jerry Hodges, at what seemed like a high rate of speed, the sergeant said.

Hodges succumbed to his injuries at the Riverside Community Hospital at 10:50 p.m. Saturday, according to the Riverside County coroner’s office.

Taack added that the driver fled the scene, but was followed by witnesses. Officers subsequently found the vehicle and arrested the man on

suspicion of DUI.

The driver was not injured in the collision.

via City News Service

UPDATE: Jose Luis Cacho Jr., of Corona, was identified as the driver who killed Jerry Hodges in the hit-and-run crash on Saturday. Cacho was booked Saturday night into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter, hit-and-run resulting in death and driving under the influence with injuries.

Unfortunately, Jose Luis Cacho is currently out on $75,000 bond, according to Patch news. There is no additional information on Cacho, nor is there a known date for his return to court. We will continue to update this story with that information when it becomes available.

Liability In Riverside DUI Car Accidents

It is illegal to operate a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Pursuant to California Vehicle Code 23152, “(a) It is unlawful for a person who is under the influence of any alcoholic beverage to drive a vehicle. (b) It is unlawful for a person who has 0.08 percent or more, by weight, of alcohol in his or her blood to drive a vehicle.” Even small amounts of alcohol can substantially impair drivers in the following ways:

Delayed reaction times

Loss of muscle control

Impaired judgment

Lowered alertness

The family of any victim that has been injured or killed in a collision with a drunk driver may have legal recourse through a bodily injury or wrongful death claim. Damages in a civil claim can help cover lost wages, medical bills and pain and suffering. A wrongful death attorney can examine all of the unique facts of your case and let you know what your legal options are.

Investigating A Riverside DUI Car Accident

We at West Coast Trial Lawyers extend our deepest condolences to the family of Jerry Hodges. Any person that may have information about what happened should reach out to the police. A thorough investigation must be conducted for the sake of all who have lost so much.

We at West Coast Trial Lawyers extend our deepest condolences to the family of Jerry Hodges. Any person that may have information about what happened should reach out to the police. A thorough investigation must be conducted for the sake of all who have lost so much.